Menis Ketchum Enters Plea

Former West Virginia Supreme Court justice Menis Ketchum has agreed to plead guilty to a federal information. U.S. Attorney Mike Stewart said the information deals with his use of a state-owned vehicle and state-issued fuel card for personal use. Under an information, a defendant agrees to voluntarily plead guilty and waives the right to an indictment. Ketchum agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud for personal use of a state vehicle and fuel card. The penalty for the information is up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release of up to three years. Ketchum resigned and retired from the Supreme Court, and that was effective last Friday.