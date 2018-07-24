Men flee on motorcycle with stolen aquarium

Niles, Ohio police chased down two suspects accused of shoplifting from PetSmart. The two men stole a large fish aquarium Monday morning and fled on a motorcycle. When police caught up with them, the passenger took off on foot with the aquarium, which he dropped and broke. Police took 52-year old Mitchell Adkins into custody. Police tracked down the motorcycle driver, 46-year-old Christopher Binion a few minutes later. Both men are charged with theft, and Binion is charged with additional traffic offenses.