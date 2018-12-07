Mediation Continues for Yeager Aiport

A two-day mediation session continues today in Yeager Airport’s lawsuit against 10 construction and design contractors and their insurance carriers. The Gazette Mail reported the mediation is being led by a McDowell County judge. It’s related to the March 2015 collapse of the safety overrun area. The airport wants to be compensated for alleged sub-par work performed by contractors and subcontractors involved in building the safety overrun area. Debris covered a section of Keystone Drive and dammed and flooded Elk Two-Mile Creek. A project to restore the safety overrun area is underway and is expected to be completed next spring.