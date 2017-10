A DISABLED MAN SHOT BY AN OFF DUTY POLICE OFFICER RECIEVES A MASSIVE SETTLEMENT; MICHAEL LaPORTA WAS AWARDED NEARLY 45-MILLION-DOLLARS. OFFICER PATRICK KELLY SHOT LaPORTA IN THE HEAD WHILE OFF DUTY AFTER A NIGHT OF HEAVY DRINKING IN 2010. THE VERDICT IS BELIEVED TO BE THE HIGHEST EVER FOR A POLICE MISCONDUCT CASE IN CHICAGO.