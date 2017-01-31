Masked-Man Approaches a Woman in the Drive-Thru

Police are investigating after a gun is pointed at a woman at a fast food drive-thru. Charleston Police are investigating reports of a masked man pointing a gun at a woman in a car that occurred at a restaurant on Charleston’s East End. WCHS TV says it happened about 2 a.m. Saturday at the McDonald’s at 1626 Washington Street East. Lt. Steve Cooper of the Charleston Police Department said the masked man ordered the woman out of her car, but she didn’t comply and drove off. Anyone with tips should call police.