Marshall University Adds Urology Department

Marshall University’s medical school says it has established a new urology department. The school of medicine and its faculty practice plan, Marshall Health, have been providing urology services since 2005 under the school’s department of surgery. But school officials say forming the new department will result in added opportunities for training and patient care for things like urologic oncology, kidney stones, and male infertility. James C. Jensen, a professor and urologic oncologist, has been chosen to lead the urology department as its first chairman. The school says he was among the first 20 physicians in the nation to adopt robotic surgery as a full-time practice.