Marshall Tentatively Schedules Extra Game
A makeup game has been scheduled for the Thundering Herd. Marshall was supposed to play South Carolina September 15th but that was canceled because of severe weather related to Hurricane Florence. Now Marshall has agreed to a potential matchup with Virginia Tech on December 1 in Blacksburg, VA. Whether or not the game is officially scheduled depends if the Hokies defeat Virginia Friday. A Virginia win will mean no Marshall-Virginia Tech would be scheduled.