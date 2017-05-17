Marmet Revitalization Efforts Continue

Revitalization efforts are going strong in Marmet with two development projects. The first looks to expand Jerry Lee McGhee II Memorial Park. Approval is pending as the town looks to buy the adjoining land next to the community center to expand and add things like a splash park or a mini golf course. Another project would build a new visitor center along Route 61, right off the Marmet exit as part of an effort to get interstate drivers to stop and stay awhile. The Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail also plans to put a trail head in Marmet.