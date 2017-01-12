Marmet May Open a New Substance Abuse Treatment Center

The public is weighing in on a proposed substance abuse treatment center in Marmet. There was a public hearing Tuesday night at city offices about the clinic, and concerns were raised about how close that clinic would be to other businesses. Marmet Mayor David Fontalbert is working with the property owner to coordinate more public hearings and to keep the public informed about the process. There’s no final decision yet on whether the clinic will come to fruition, but it comes down to what the property owner decides and not town officials.