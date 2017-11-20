Man’s Death in the Kroger Parking Lot Linked to Drugs

Kanawha County Detectives and detectives with the Marmet Police Department have been investigating a suspicious death on the Kroger’s parking lot in Marmet. Initial indications pointed to an overdose, and the investigation led to the home at 87 Carnation Drive in the Hernshaw area. 40-year old Valerie Kay Ramey from Hershaw and 27-year old FaShawn Lorenzo Cannon from Detroit Michigan were arrested. Deputies also found a pistol, a large amount of suspected heroin packaged for sale, and prescription medication believed to be oxycodone. The man who died has been identified as Mark A. Withrow from the Charleston area. Most arrests may come, so if you have tips contact the Kanawha County Sherriff’s Office.