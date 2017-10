POLICE HAVE MADE AN ARREST IN CONNECTION TO THE MURDER OF A WOMAN WHOSE BODY WAS DUMPED AND PARTIALLY BURNED IN A LAKE TAPPS NEIGHBORHOOD. POLICE ARRESTED 25-YEAR-OLD LANCE ROUGEAU FOR THE DEATH OF LINDA SWEEZER. INVESTIGATOR SAY SWEEZER WAS MURDERED IN HER KENT HOME AND THEN DUMPED IN THE LAKE TAPPS AREA.