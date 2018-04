A Webster County man is in custody following a chase and a standoff with Fayette County deputies. Twenty-one-year-old Tyler Lawson led police on a chase on Route-19 and continued on I-64 at speeds of up to 100-miles-per-hour. Lawson stopped near Sandstone Mountain and got out of the vehicle with a gun to his head. Police were able to talk him into putting down the gun and surrendering.