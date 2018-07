A man accused of beating a man to death has been found guilty of first degree murder. Anthony Adkins was charged with the murder of Douglas Daniels, whose body was found on the west bank of the Guyandotte River in 2017. Adkins and another man, Joseph Vernetter, beat Daniels with a rock. Vernetter jumped off the bridge when he was confronted by police. He went under water and never resurfaced. Vernetter’s body was found weeks later.