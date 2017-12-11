Man Faces Charges After Putnam County Pursuit

A police pursuit in Putnam County last week led to a man being shot in the leg, and he’s now facing several charges. Travis Salmons of West Hamlin is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempt to disarm a police officer and fleeing with reckless disregard. The pursuit happened on Route 34 near Route 60 after a deputy recognized a stolen vehicle from a report in Cabell County. Salmons was shot in the leg by a deputy who stopped the car. His first court appearance was Friday, and bond was set at $500,000.