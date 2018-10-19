Man arrested for burglary and leading police on a chase

A Ripley man is under arrest for burglary and leading police on a chase. A woman called 911 to report a man was beating up her husband and trying to rob her. When police arrived they saw a vehicle leaving the home on Meadowlark Lane and initiated a pursuit. The driver lost control and ran off the road when the passenger got out and fled into the Woods. The driver, Michael Kute, tried to run, but was apprehended. Police are still looking for his brother, Joseph Kute.