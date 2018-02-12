The man accused of shooting a Charleston police officer Saturday at CAMC General is out of the hospital and facing a long list of charges. Bryan Ogle got into a fight with officers at the hospital and got a hold of a security guards gun. Then he fired two shots, hitting a Charleston police officer. Ogle was in the hospital recovering from injuries he sustained during a pursuit and arrest on Thursday. He’s facing several charges, including attempted murder. Both officers are recovering from their wounds.