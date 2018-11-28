Magee Found Competent to Stand Trial

A man who admitted to burning a woman to death has been found competent to stand trial. The Gazette-Mail reported that Carl Tramane Magee III was initially found incompetent, but a second evaluation determined he was competent while on medication. Magee is in custody on charges including first-degree murder and arson. A criminal complaint says Rachael Jarrett and David Barrett Sr. were homeless and asleep on a Charleston home’s porch in July 2017. It says Barrett awoke to Magee covering them in gasoline and was able to flee before the fire was set. The complaint says Magee was questioned and admitted to killing Jarrett. Magee’s trial is set for March.