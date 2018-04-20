Lunsford Trial Continues

Testimony stretched through the week in the trial of Lena Lunsford-Conaway, who’s accused in the death of her daughter who was 3 at the time. In testimony this week her ex-husband claimed he Lena used bath salts the night police say she hit her three-year-old daughter Aliayah with a wooden slab from a bed board in September 2011. The girl woke up unresponsive the next day. Lunsford-Conaway is heard on a recording saying she didn’t do anything intentionally or unintentionally to hurt her daughter. The trial could stretch into next week.