Luke Bryan in August
Luke Bryan w/ special guests George Birge, Randall King, Mae Estes, and DJ Rock
August 14 – Charleston Coliseum
ON SALE: This Fri, 1/31 @ 10am
Listen for chances to call in and play our Luke Concert Challenge
30 numbers – All with Luke songs – Find the 2 songs by number
AND WIN FREE TICKETS
download a play-a-long sheet here
|FIVE-TIME ENTERTAINER OF THE YEARLUKE BRYAN “COUNTRY SONG CAME ON TOUR”
CHARLESTON COLISEUM – CHARLESTON, WV–AUGUST 14, 2025
Ticket on Sales Begin This Friday, January 31 at 10 am at www.LukeBryan.com
|Country music superstar Luke Bryan will kick off a brand-new 30+ city tour this summer, the “Country Song Came On Tour.” The five-time Entertainer of The Year who has played for nearly 15 million fans during his career will make a stop at Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV, on August 14, 2025. Ticket on sales begin this Friday, January 31 at 10 am at www.LukeBryan.com.
The ticket presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, January 28 at 8 am through Thursday, January 30 at 5 pm. For details go to www.LukeBryan.com.