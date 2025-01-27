Luke Bryan in August

Country music superstar Luke Bryan will kick off a brand-new 30+ city tour this summer, the “Country Song Came On Tour.” The five-time Entertainer of The Year who has played for nearly 15 million fans during his career will make a stop at Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV, on August 14, 2025. Ticket on sales begin this Friday, January 31 at 10 am at www.LukeBryan.com.

The ticket presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, January 28 at 8 am through Thursday, January 30 at 5 pm. For details go to www.LukeBryan.com.