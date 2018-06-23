Loughry pleads not guilty

Suspended West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry pleaded not guilty to over 20 charges of mail and wire fraud, witness tampering, and making false statements to the FBI. His trial date was set for August 28th. Loughry has been embroiled in controversy, along with other justices, over questionable Supreme Court spending on a renovation project. He’s also accused of using government vehicles and credit cards for personal use. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 395 years in prison and a five-and-a-half-million-dollar fine.