Lawkamers Review Evidence During Impeachment Process

West Virginia lawmakers started the rare process last week of deciding whether impeachment proceedings are necessary, just days after Supreme Court justice Allen Loughry was charged in a 22-count criminal indictment. The House Judiciary Committee is analyzing the evidence now and is not up against a deadline. The committee has heard from former delegate Marc Harman, who was involved in impeachment proceedings against state Treasurer A. James Manchin in 1989. The House impeached Manchin, but he resigned before the state Senate took up the measure. Committee members were given information packets and could reconvene as early as July 9 while investigation materials are being gathered.