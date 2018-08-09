Landmark Sculpture to be Renovated

You may notice changes soon to a Charleston sculpture. The Henry Gassaway Davis sculpture in Davis Park will see some improvements after the Charleston City Council approved an agreement with an Ohio arts and history conservation company to restore the work of art. The Gazette-Mail reported the company will clean and conserve the piece for a cost of $39,437, to be paid for by donations from the Kanawha Garden Club and the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. It’s been in Charleston since 1926.