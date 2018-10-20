Kentucky man arrested for threatening schools

A Kentucky man is under arrest for making credible threats against multiple school districts. Investigators found evidence of an imminent threat against Shelby and Anderson County Schools. Twenty-year-old Dylan Jarrell is in custody. Police found a firearm, over two hundred rounds of ammunition, a Kevlar vest, a 100-round high capacity magazine, and a detailed plan of attack in Jarrell’s possession. The FBI questioned Jarrell in May over social media threats to a school in Tennessee.