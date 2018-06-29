Kentucky is the Worst State for Hepatitis A

The hepatitis A outbreak in Louisville and other parts of Kentucky is now the worst in the country. The Courier Journal reports state health officials confirmed at least 969 people have contracted the liver disease. Three of the outbreak’s six deaths were in Louisville. The virus was first detected in Louisville last fall and can be spread through contact with surfaces, food or drinks contaminated by feces from an infected person. West Virginia is part of the multi-state outbreak, with five more food service workers diagnosed this week in Putnam and Kanawha counties.