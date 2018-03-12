Kanawha County Schools to Extend School Year for Makeup Days

Some county boards are canceling spring break to help make up for nine days of missed school during the recent teacher strike. Kanawha County plans to keep their spring break but add the days on to the end of the year. Making their last day June 1st. The district was able to shave four days off by using their bankable time. Putnam County schools will use its spring break April 2 through 6 as five instructional days but will work with students who have vacation plans. Jackson County will also cancel spring break.