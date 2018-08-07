Kanawha County Judge Files for Supreme Court Seat

Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit announced her campaign Monday for the vacant State Supreme Court seat created when Menis Ketchum retired and resigned from the bench. Federal prosecutors said Ketchum has agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud. The only other candidate to have officially filed for the unexpired term on the court is Carl Hostler, a Putnam County attorney, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. The Associated Press reported the filing period for the unexpired seat of Ketchum started Monday and runs through Aug. 21. The special election will be held concurrently with the Nov. 6 general election.