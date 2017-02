Governor Jim Justice is selecting former House of Delegates member Charles Clements of Wetzel County to fill the vacancy in the Second Senatorial District. The Republican replaces Senator Kent Leonhardt of the same party, who left the office earlier this month to take over as state Commissioner of Agriculture. The Second District includes Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Ritchie, and Calhoun counties, and parts of Marshall, Monongalia, Marion, and Gilmer counties.