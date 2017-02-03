Justice & his Businesses

Governor Justice is talking directly to state employees and discussing his multiple business interests. Justice sent a letter to workers yesterday that said he is completely removing himself from his businesses and avoiding any possible conflict of interest. He went on to say he is trying to put all his assets into a blind trust but that process has been slow so he is filing very detailed ethics reports. Justice said closing his businesses would impact nearly three thousand workers and he is trying to add jobs, not take them away.

Print Friendly

Now Playing