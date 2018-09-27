Justice Davis Files Suit to Stop Impeachment Trial

Retired West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Robin Davis has filed a federal court complaint that seeks to have her impeachment trial halted. The trial in the Senate is set for Oct. 29, and but the complaint argues the House “had no factual or legal basis” for impeaching the justices and argues the articles of impeachment are invalid because the House failed to fully authorize them. Justice Margaret Workman has filed a motion seeking to have her trial moved until after the Nov. 6 election.