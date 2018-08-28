Judge wonders how he could force Gov. Justice to live in Charleston
A Kanawha County judge did not rule in a lawsuit over where Governor Jim Justice must live. Delegate Isaac Sponaugle filed a lawsuit contending Governor Jim Justice hasn’t lived up to the state Constitution’s requirement to live at the seat of government. Judge Charles King questioned how he would compel Governor Justice to live in Charleston. The judge requested written orders from both sides about how they think he should rule.