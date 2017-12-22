Jobless Rate Ticks Higher

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point to 5.3 percent in November. WorkForce West Virginia says the number of unemployed residents increased by 100 last month to 39,900. Employment gains included 800 in construction, 600 in educational and health services and 300 in manufacturing. There were job losses of 700 in government, 600 in logging and mining, 500 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 400 in professional and business services. The national unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent in November.