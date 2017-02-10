Jefferson Road Project Will Consume 56 Homes

Bids will go out to contractors by the end of the year for the Jefferson Road project. The Division of Highways held a public info hearing this week about plans to make improvements to the road, which will involve taking out some nearby homes. Jefferson Road to U.S. 119 is not in good shape now, but the new plan will add five lanes, a round-about and an overpass crossing the railroad tracks. WCHS TV reports the DOH will be acquiring 56 homes to make it happen. Construction on the road is expected to start in about a year.