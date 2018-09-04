Inmate Found Dead at South Central Regional Jail

The investigation is on after an inmate was found unresponsive at South Central Regional Jail Monday morning. 51-year old Jeffrey Curtis Craig was found in his cell, according the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. Eyewitness News reported Craig had possible head injuries and was pronounced dead within about 30 minutes after officers found him. Craig was serving time for first-degree sexual assault. An internal review is underway and West Virginia State Police are investigating.