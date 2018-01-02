Increased User Fee Will Help Hire Police Officers

The increase in Charleston’s user fee has taken effect with the new year, and it’s expected to bring in an extra $1.3 million this year, according to the Gazette-Mail. The city’s user fee will increase from $2.50 to $3 per week, paid by people who work in Charleston. The total of $7.8 million for the year will help the city hire 10 new police officers and they’ll be on foot, on bikes and in police cruisers in places like Kanawha City, North Charleston, the West Side flats and the 1500 block in Charleston’s East End.