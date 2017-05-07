Incident at Yeager Airport

Officials have identified the pilot and co-pilot killed in the crash of a propeller plane carrying UPS cargo at a West Virginia airport. The Air Cargo Carriers plane arrived from Louisville, Kentucky, made a hard landing at Yeager Airport in Charleston and went off the edge of a steep, wooded hillside on Friday. The airport says in a news release that the victims were identified as 47-year-old Johnathan Pablo Alvarado of Stamford, Texas, and 31-year-old Anh K. Ho of Cross Lanes, West Virginia