Housing Programs in WV
Housing programs across West Virginia are getting nearly eight-and-a-half-million-dollars in federal funding. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced the funding this week, saying the money will be used to improve public housing, promote safe living environments, and help families, children, and Veterans keep a roof over their heads in times of need. The funding will also be used to provide counseling to tenants and homeowners to promote property maintenance and financial literacy.