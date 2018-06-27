House Judiciary Committee To Consider Impeachment Evidence

West Virginia lawmakers started a special session Tuesday to consider the possible impeachment against one or more members of the state Supreme Court. Gov. Jim Justice ordered the special session Monday after the indictment of Justice Allen Loughry, who faces 22 charges, with 16 counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, one count of witness tampering and three counts of making false statements to a federal agent. Loughry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The West Virginia House of Delegates approved a resolution Tuesday to examine evidence to see if any of the state Supreme Court justices should be impeached. The House Judiciary Committee will examine evidence as the next step.