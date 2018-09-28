Home With Trap Doors Hid Suspects

Neighbor complaints about a home in Charleston helped lead to an arrest. Also tips from Eyewitness News viewers after an airing of Fugitive Files helped lead police to a suspect and a home raid on Bridge Road in Charleston. Charleston police had been called several times about thefts, break-ins, and drug trafficking. Suspect Nicholas Nelson was hidden inside a wall with a hidden trap door. Lt. Steve Cooper said Joseph Campbell was also found hiding. Police are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the home and they to recover stolen property.