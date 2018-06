A man is facing charges for fleeing from officers in a pursuit that led police across state lines into Kentucky. Fifty-one-year-old James Lynch led police on a pursuit that started Friday morning near Teays Valley on I-64 in the construction zone. Officers tried to pull over Lynch after he hit several vehicles and then took off at speeds that reached upward of 100-miles-per-hour. Police deployed spike strips and ended the chase in Boyd County Kentucky.