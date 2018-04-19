Hepatitis A confirmed in Kanawha and Putnam Counties
Nearly thirty cases of Hepatitis A have been confirmed in Kanawha and Putnam counties since January. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says its part of a multi-state outbreak with reports of the disease in Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Utah, and California. Most of the cases in West Virginia have been among the homeless population. The health department is working with state officials to offer free vaccines for people living in high-risk areas.