Hepatitis A Cases Increasing in One County

A West Virginia county reported a five-fold increase in hepatitis A cases within two months. The Register-Herald reports hepatitis A cases in Raleigh County rose from 19 at the end of September to 100 at the end of November. Statewide, there are 1,963 confirmed cases, with the majority in Kanawha and Cabell counties. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says of the confirmed cases, 74 percent of those infected report illicit drug use, and they’re urging people to get vaccinated.