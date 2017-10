IT WILL BE A MESSY COMMUTE THIS MORNING AS FLOOD WATERS RECEED AND CLEANUP CONTINUES FROM YESTERDAY’S TORRENTIAL RAINS. THE RAIN CAUSED NUMEROUS ACCIDENTS AND ROADWAY FLOODING. TREES AND POWER LINES ARE DOWN. BETWEEN TWO AND FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN SINCE MIDNIGHT AND SOME AREAS MAY SEE SIX INCHES BEFORE THE STORM PULLS AWAY.