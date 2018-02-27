Gov. Justice May Call Special Session

A statewide walkout by West Virginia teachers and school service personnel continues over pay, health insurance and educational issues. Gov. Jim Justice said teachers need to be back in the classroom – period, during an interview with Eyewitness News. On Monday, Justice said at a town hall at Wheeling Park High School he will call a special legislative session to explore a possible severance tax on natural gas that could provide a long-term solution for funding PEIA. Union leaders say teachers have not seen appropriate progress on vital issues and that’s why the walkout continues.