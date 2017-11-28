Global Poverty Expert to Visit Charleston

A United Nations expert on extreme poverty and human rights will visit West Virginia’s capital city next month. Professor Philip Alston will travel to the United States in December to investigate government efforts to eradicate poverty in the country, and how this relates to the United States’ obligations under international human rights law. The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia executive director, Joseph Cohen, tells The Gazette-Mail that Alston’s Charleston visit will focus on social protection and the criminalizing of poverty, among other things. Cohen says Alston will have a town hall-style meeting with representatives from several groups.