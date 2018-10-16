Free Medical Clinic Set for This Weekend

A medical mobile clinic that will offer free dental, vision and medical care is coming to Charleston this Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21. Remote Area Medical partners with West Virginia Health Right to sponsor the clinic at Bible Center School, 1111 Oakhurst Drive in Charleston. The clinic in Charleston will offer dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. The parking lot opens by 12 midnight on the first night of the event. Ticket distribution usually begins at 3 a.m. and patients are served in chronological order when the clinic opens at 6 a.m.