A FORMER EVANSTON HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER IS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ABUSE. TWO MEN FILED A LAWSUIT CLAIMING BRUCE SIEWERTH GROPED OR FONDLED THEM WHEN THEY WERE STUDENTS. THE MEN GRADUATED IN 1979 AND 1980. SIEWERTH WAS A DRAMA TEACHER BEFORE RETIRING IN THE 90’S. POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE ALLEGATIONS.