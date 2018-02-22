First Energy Power Plant May Close

FirstEnergy says if it doesn’t find a buyer for a West Virginia coal-fired power plant, it will close the facility at the beginning of next year.

The Gazette-Mail reports that deactivating the Pleasants Power Station in Willow Island would affect about 190 employees. FirstEnergy attempted for more than a year to transfer the 1,300-megawatt plant to subsidiaries, but the debated deal was blocked by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which the CEO said didn’t leave any other reasonable option but closing the plant. The plant began operations in 1979.