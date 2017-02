Huntington police say three people face felony charges after fireworks were shot off from an apartment complex. The Herald-Dispatch reports Jennifer Denise Blevins and Lila Marie Norris of Huntington and Robert Benjamin Schwieger of Lake Orion, Michigan, were arrested after an hour-long standoff Saturday. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says as officers surrounded the complex and called for people to come out, a bottle rocket was shot toward a police officer. The officer was not hit.