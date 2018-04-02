Final respects for Pratt Assistant Fire Chief

Family, friends, and fellow first responders said goodbye to Pratt Assistant Fire Chief Michael Edwards Saturday, one week after he was killed in the line of duty. Edwards funeral was held Saturday at Riverside High School. Nearly 25-hundred people and more than 50 fire trucks took part in the funeral procession.

Services for Lieutenant Thomas Craigo, the other firefighter killed in last week’s crash, will be held tomorrow At Riverside High School. Visitation is tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.