Fentanyl Linked to Amnesia

A West Virginia University neuropsychologist says fentanyl not only puts street drug users at risk for opioid overdoses, it may cause amnesia. Marc Haut, who chairs the WVU School of Medicine’s Department of Behavioral Medicine and Psychiatry, has published a case report that links fentanyl use with a particular form of sudden amnesia that produces distinctive results noted in brain scans. They have now used lab testing and neuroimaging to support the theory that fentanyl use may trigger it in some people.